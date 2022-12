Not Available

Explores and explains different lighting techniques, and goes well beyond the "how" all the way through the "why," of using light. Small flash, hard light, soft light, light with color, light in the studio, and light on location are all dissected and explained. You see and hear all about the f-stops, shutter speeds, lenses and light shaping tools, and you are taken further into the reasons why a one lighting approach is better than another for certain scenes, faces or groups.