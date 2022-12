Not Available

Meet the Larkins - the put-upon and crafty Alf, his domineering wife, Ada, aimless son Eddie, daughter Joyce and her American ex-GI husband Jeff, a barely employable writer of stories for cowboy comic "The Bullet". They all live in a state that falls somewhat short of domestic bliss at 66, Sycamore Street, in a suburb of London, next to inquisitive neighbour Hetty and her family.