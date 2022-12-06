Not Available

The Larry Sanders Show

  • Comedy

Columbia Pictures Television

Comic Garry Shandling draws upon his own talk show experiences to create the character of Larry Sanders, a paranoid, insecure host of a late night talk show. Larry, along with his obsequious TV sidekick Hank Kingsley and his fiercely protective producer Artie, allows Garry Shandling and his talented writers to look behind the scenes and to show us a convincing slice of behind the camera life.

Garry ShandlingLarry Sanders
Jeffrey TamborHank Kingsley
Wallace LanghamPhil
Rip TornArthur
Penny JohnsonBeverly Barnes
Janeane GarofaloPaula

