Not Available

The Last Alaskans chronicles the daily rituals of four families choosing to live in seclusion, vast distances from each other as they overcome harsh arctic conditions, frustrating setbacks, and aggressive wildlife while they survive in one of the last great unspoiled and unforgiving wildernesses on the planet. In the refuge, prop planes, canoes and dog sleds replace the modern luxuries that most people take for granted. Humans cohabit with the animal world and often share the same emotions and struggles while they discover that they are not necessary at the top of the food chain. Utilizing an authentic and organic approach to document the weeks leading up to and during the winter season, The Last Alaskans sets a distinctive and vibrant tone unlike any other docu-series before to completely immerse the viewer into a world that would otherwise be lost in history.