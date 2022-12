Not Available

When his girlfriend dies, Dr. Albert Wong Fo Fun joins "Life Force", an international medical humanitarian organization, to carry out her unfulfilled wish of helping the less fortunate. He also sets up a medical centre in Hong Kong to help the poor. While working in Kenya and in Hong Kong, he meets a wealthy young doctor, an honest nurse, and a stubborn young volunteer. Together, they help each other redefine what it means to live a meaningful life.