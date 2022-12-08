The Last Breakthrough

Not Available

Dr. Albert Wong Fu Fun (Nick Cheung) joins "Life Force", an international medical humanitarian organization, to carry out the unfulfilled wish of his deceased girlfriend, Ha Hiu Tung (Gigi Leung). He also set up "Lung Sing Medical Center" (Dragon City Medical Centre) to help the poor. When Fu Fun was working with the organization in Kenya, he met a young doctor named Ken Chai Pak Hang (Raymond Lam), who works at a private hospital name "Ling Siu" in Hong Kong. Influenced by Fun, Ken joins "Lung Sing" later. Hong Kiu (Sonija Kwok), a nurse at "Grant Hill Hospital", is impressed by Fun's principle of putting patients first and develops feelings for him. However, Fun cannot get over Tung. Meanwhile, Ken meets a volunteer Ha Hiu Ching (Leila Tong) when he is in Africa and takes an interest in her. When they meet at "Lung Sing" again, Ching Ching tries to stray away from Ken because of the existence of Yoyo Go Siu Yau (Sharon Chan), who comes from a wealthy family, and who is also a patient of Ken. Working with Fun at both "Lung Sing" and "Life Force", Ken learns that apart from giving patients medical treatments, doctors should also help patients to live a meaningful life. However, when Ken and Fun face their own challenges, they feel weak and helpless...