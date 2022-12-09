The Last Days of...

Not Available

The lives and deaths of the heroes and villains who have shaped our world. History is peppered with men and women who changed the world, only to become more controversial in death than they were in life. ʻThe Last Days of...ʼ examines six giants of history who suffered bloody and brutal deaths, retelling their stories, which are packed with unexpected twists and turns. Each episode features a panel of writers, thinkers and historians who set about exploring the downfall and legacy of these characters. This is history as it should be - compelling, dramatic and highly contested. It makes us question everything we thought we knew about the lives and deaths of the heroes and villains who have shaped our world.