The Last Detective is a police drama with a slant towards the self relevatory in D.C. "Dangerous" Davies (Peter Davison), a detective on the streets of Willesden with heart and some self doubts, and his interactions with his "sidekick", Mod (Sean Hughes), his tough boss Yardley (David Troughton) and his struggle with a marriage gone wrong. Flashes of humor pepper this police drama based on Leslie Thomas' series of novels. Nicknamed "Dangerous" because of his rather plodding and straight forward style, Davies none the less uncovers the solution to the crime through astute detective work. The focus being a bit more on what is happening in his "Dangerous" life as he does proceeds with his job to the end.