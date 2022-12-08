The Last Empire - Money

Not Available

Where should the power of this generation go? A documentary seeking where this power should go. What is the power for the modern society? Why does power have been regarded as menace of unjustices and inequality. Widened social and economical gap makes people discontented and isolcated. Does the capitalism still work fine now? Is there any economy making everybody in a society happy? Instead of asking to the economists or professionals, this show explores from the United States, China, Himalaya, and remote Pacific islands, reaching 65,000 Km.