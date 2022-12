Not Available

Welcome to The Last Frontier guide at TV Tome. Three bachelors who share a house in Alaska, are searching for a roommate after a fourth roommate leaves to get married. Billy is an architect, Reed owns an outdoor adventure company and Andy is a neurotic Air Force officer. They decide to rent the cottage behind the main house to Kate, who works for a hotel conglomerate. Reed's brother, Matt, recently married, runs the gang's regular hangout-a pub.