Not Available

Inspired by the works of Nobel Prize winner Yamanaka Shinya, comes a medical suspense drama that focuses on the cutting-edge medical technology. Set in the infamous Institute of Biomedical Research and Innovation hospital, it tells the story of a medical team, that is made up of doctors from different fields of expertise, age-group and career aspirations. They are the last hope for all the terminally ill patients who are sent there. What does it mean to live?, What does it mean to save a patient? and How far is one supposed to go in the name of medical care?. These are the questions that trouble the team, as they slowly grow as an individual and as a team, helping each other overcome their complexes and their past.