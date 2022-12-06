Not Available

The Last Man on Earth

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

The year is 2022, and after an unlikely event, only one man is left on earth: Phil Miller, who used to be just an average guy who loved his family and hated his job at the bank. Now, in his RV, Phil searches the country for other survivors. He has traveled to every city, every town and every outpost in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and has found no one, which leads him to the painful realization that he is almost certainly the last living being on the face of the earth.

Cast

Will FortePhil Tandy Miller
Kristen SchaalCarol Pilbasian
Cleopatra ColemanErica
January JonesMelissa Shart
Mel RodriguezTodd
Keith L. WilliamsJasper

