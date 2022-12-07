Not Available

The generation of Nazis who fought during World War 2 is almost gone, their lives, their actions, and their crimes soon to be consigned to history forever. This sense of urgency, and of time running out, underpins The Last Nazis - a landmark documentary series about surviving war criminals living in the 21st century. It's the last chance to tell these stories, to speak to these men; to enter their worlds; and uncover the impact their existence has had on others. Through intimate and unique access, this trilogy of documentary films tells three compelling stories.