The Last Panthers

A daring jewel heist in the south of France bears all the hallmarks of the notorious "Pink Panthers" gang but with one tragic difference: the death of a little girl sets off a chain of events across Europe. A British insurance loss adjuster, her nefarious boss, a French-Algerian cop and Serbian gang member are placed on a dramatic and dangerous collision course. The trail of diamonds leads to gun trafficking, spiralling backward to Bosnia during the dark days of the Balkan conflict, and through webs of corruption between Marseille, Belgrade and the high-finance capital of London.