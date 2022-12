Not Available

The Late, Late Breakfast Show was a BBC television light entertainment show broadcast live on Saturday evenings from 4 September 1982 to 8 November 1986. It was presented by Noel Edmonds, initially with co-host Leni Harper and also featured Mike Smith and John Peel. It is remembered for several accidents during its regular "Give It A Whirl" stunt slot; in particular, the 1986 death of Michael Lush.