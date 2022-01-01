The Late Late Show with James Corden

Not Available

James Corden will take the reigns as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW on Monday, March 23, 2015. The 36-year-old comedian comes to American late night television with a growing list of award-winning and critically-acclaimed credits. He is a Tony Award-winning performer on Broadway, a BAFTA-winning star of UK television, and a feature film actor with two blockbuster releases this year. Now he'll bring all of those talents to host “The Late Late Show,” a nightly hour of comedy, music, and interviews with the biggest stars in the world.