As the nation gears up for the most magical night of the television year, The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped looks at the history of Ireland's favourite show stretching right back to when it was first introduced in the 70s to the present day and hears from the famous names who've appeared on it. The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped is a three part documentary that looks at the history of the programme, going right back to its introduction with Gay Byrne as presenter in the 70s right up to the present day, and looks at why it is now the television event of the year. Featuring interviews with all three Toy Show presenters – Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan Tubridy – and familiar faces who are proud to have begun their careers on the show including singer Imelda May, actress Angeline Ball and comedian Al Porter.