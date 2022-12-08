Not Available

The Late Night Big Breakfast is an energetic, eclectic, and original weekly half-hour comedy show hosted by comedy team Leigh Hart, Jeremy Wells and Jason Hoyt. As the title suggests, the programme mimics lifestyle and chat show formats. The structure, tone and content reminds the viewer of morning television, the only difference being the set is dysfunctional, the banter is ill-informed, and the weekly guests are for the most part, perplexed. The show combines mock infomercials, topical reports, live entertainers and a surprising array of guests from the well known to the unknown to produce the perfect parody of morning television.