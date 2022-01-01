Not Available

An Australian comedy show, The Late Show was seven, then eight, friends pissfarting about for an hour on a Saturday night. It was broadcast as a live television programme on 40 seperate occasions between July 18 1992 and October 30 1993. Some of it was quite funny. Most of the stars of this show met during study at university in Melbourne, Australia. The majority of these comedians/actors have gone on to much bigger and better things in the Australian comedy scene and Television & Movies.