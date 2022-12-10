Not Available

Life is messy and stains happen - and that's where THE LAUNDRY GUY comes to the rescue. Patric Richardson is an expert in getting out everything from red wine to rust using natural products and household staples, while following the tried and true methods handed down by his beloved granny. It's an emotional journey for Patric and his clients as together, they tackle stains on sentimental items - from wedding dresses, to lucky jerseys, to heirloom furniture and even beloved childhood toys - with stunning results. Chock full of heart and filled with tips you can put to use in your own laundry room, THE LAUNDRY GUY proves everything comes out in the wash - you'll see.