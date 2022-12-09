The Lava Field

Not Available

The Reykjavik crime detective, Helgi Marvin Runarsson is assigned to work with the local police at the Snaefellsnes Peninsula, on a simple suicide case that proves to be more mysterious than the police thought at first. Helgi has to overcome a variety of mysterious obstacles during the course of the investigation and faces life-threatening danger as he tries to bring the case to its conclusion . He also has to face his own hidden secrets and come to terms with unknown sides of himself.