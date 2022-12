Not Available

Story of TV Show Zakon! is set in Svetkovina, town on border of two prosperous counties, the capital of the furniture industry and - thanks to a strong police force, Inspector Zdravko Macek and his deputy Mateu Ćirić - the safest town in the country. Two of them will handle cases involving robbery, kidnapping, serial murder, pedophilia, copper thieves, car-mafia, CD piracy, mythical monsters, Satanists and the ancient tribe of Afro-Croats.