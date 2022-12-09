The Learning Curve of A Warlord

Not Available

During the chaotic Warlord Era, an eccentric soldier has a sudden stroke of luck and is promoted seven ranks to Marshal. He, along with his three silly friends, do all sorts of bizarre things. Meanwhile, externally, three wild warlords are eyeing him like a tiger. Internally, he doesn't know whether any of his three wives are spies. Ultimately, a battle for hegemony unfolds, with shells flying and dilemmas between friends.