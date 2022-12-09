Not Available

The Learning Curve of A Warlord

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB)

During the chaotic Warlord Era, an eccentric soldier has a sudden stroke of luck and is promoted seven ranks to Marshal. He, along with his three silly friends, do all sorts of bizarre things. Meanwhile, externally, three wild warlords are eyeing him like a tiger. Internally, he doesn't know whether any of his three wives are spies. Ultimately, a battle for hegemony unfolds, with shells flying and dilemmas between friends.

Cast

Dicky Cheung Wai-Kin狄奇
Sisley Choi章沅婉
Zoie Tam叶天娇

