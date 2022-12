Not Available

Some can even remember how it's applied, which is a good thing, for the Pythagorean theorem is not just an interesting piece of mathematical trivia; rather, it is in many ways a foundation for civilization as we know it. This innovative documentary series, The Legacy of Pythagoras, takes the viewer on a tour of the ancient world—especially the Greek Isles and Egypt—to witness up close how this deceptively simple equation became a building block as important as any stone or tool.