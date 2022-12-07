Not Available

In this CG effects-laden follow-up to the epic fantasy drama series The Legend and the Hero, the battles of good against evil and mortals against gods rage on in ancient China. This time, the central characters have been re-cast, with Hong Kong movie star Ray Lui replacing Steve Ma Jing Tao as the ruthless Emperor Zhou, who is bewitched by the foxy beauty Daji, now played by popular Taiwan singer/actress Ruby Lin. Leaving that infamous role is Mainland star actress Fan Bingbing, who makes a cameo appearance as Chang-o. Based on historical accounts as well as mythological legends, The Legend and the Hero II depicts King Wu (rising star Victor Huang in place of Zhou Jie) leading other feudal lords in an earth-shattering revolt against Emperor Zhou.