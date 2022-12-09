Not Available

The Legend of Chu Liuxiang is a Chinese television series adapted from Chu Liuxiang Chuanqi of Gu Long's Chu Liuxiang novel series. The series was first broadcast on CCTV-8 in December 2007 in China. Part 1 - Fragrance in the Sea of Blood Chu Liuxiang is a highly skilled martial artist who steals from the rich to help the poor. Once, he attempts to steal from a courtesan who cheats unsuspecting men of their money. However, all the occupants of the brothel, including three famous martial artists, are mysteriously killed overnight by a deadly potion known as the "Heaven's One Holy Water". The potion is the secret weapon of the Holy Water Palace, a martial arts sect whose members are all female. The Holy Water Palace suspects Chu Liuxiang of stealing the potion and committing the murders, so they attack him. However, Chu Liuxiang negotiates with them and they agree to give him three months to investigate the case. With help from Song Tian'er, Su Rongrong, Zhongyuan Yidianhong and others, Chu Liuxiang succeeds in clearing his name and exposing the true identity of the perpetrator, who turns out to be actually his friend Wuhua. Chu Liuxiang defeats Wuhua in a fight and Wuhua commits suicide by drinking poisoned wine. Part 2 - The Vast Desert Chu Liuxiang's adventures lead him to the desert, where he encounters his old friend Hu Tiehua. At the same time, he meets Linlang, a beautiful maiden, whom he saves from a kidnapper, and falls in love with her. However, he discovers later that Linlang is actually Shiguanyin, a mysterious and highly feared female martial artist. Shiguanyin and Wuhua (who actually survived) are behind a plot to take over the Moon City, a desert kingdom ruled by an incompetent king. With the aid of his friends, Chu Liuxiang foils Shiguanyin and Wuhua's plans and helps the king regain control of the Moon City. Chu Liuxiang defeats Shiguanyin in a fight and apparently kills her. Part 3 - The Thrush Chu Liuxiang gets into conflict with the Holy Water Palace once more. The palace's members kidnap Song Tian'er and Hu Tiehua. The palace ruler, Shuimu Yinji, mistakes Song Tian'er for her long-lost daughter and showers her with love and care. Chu Liuxiang arrives at the palace with Li Hongxiu and Zhongyuan Yidianhong to rescue his friends, and engages Shuimu Yinji and her followers in a fight. He uncovers a plot by Liu Hongmei and Wuhua to seize the rulership of the palace. Shuimu Yinji dies as she has been poisoned by the conspirators. Song Tian'er eventually succeeds Shuimu Yinji as the ruler of the palace.