“He who has Dugu, has the world”. Daughters of a court official, Dugu Banruo, Dugu Mantuo, and Dugu Jialou were always destined for greatness. Blessed with beauty, intelligence, and connections, the Dugu sisters grew up knowing they were the subjects of a prophecy that could someday tear them apart. Determined to remain loyal to each other, they vowed to always put their relationship first. But time has a way of changing things, and vows are easily broken.