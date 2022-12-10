The Legend of Flying Daggers

Not Available

Although Li Huai is the grandson of “Xiao Li Fei Dao” Li Xun Huan, he is an illegitimate son, which caused him to roam around the world since young. Many years later, after returning to where he used to live after obtaining a treasure his mother left for him, he was accused of stealing silver from an official and fell into a trap set by the leader of the guards, Han Jun.In those difficult times, a mysterious woman Xue Cai Ye saved him time and again, causing their feelings for each other to grow.