Not Available

This play is produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures and adapted from one of Wang Pei's novels. It tells the story of a brave and kind girl who is the daughter of a general and a young emperor who is between hammer and anvil. They fight with each other from the beginning, while fall in love with each other gradually after conquering lots of difficulties. Together, they have a sweet love story while striving for the country and the people and forging ahead.