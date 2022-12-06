Not Available

The Legend of Korra

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pierrot

The Legend of Korra is set in the Avatar universe as a spin-off of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new series takes place seventy years after the end of the Avatar: The Last Airbender story arc with new characters and settings. The protagonist of the new series, Korra, the Avatar after Aang, is a hot-headed and rebellious young woman from the Southern Water Tribe who is ready to take on the world. The series follows Korra as she faces an Anti-bending Revolution while mastering the art of airbending from Aang and Katara's son, Tenzin.

Cast

Janet VarneyKorra (voice)
David FaustinoMako (voice)
P. J. ByrneBolin (voice)
Maria BamfordPema (voice)
J.K. SimmonsTenzin (voice)
Seychelle GabrielAsami Sato (voice)

Images

