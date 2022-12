Not Available

The story begins on a rainy night, when a homeless little black cat is brought home by a young girl Luo Xiaobai. She names the cat Luo Xiao Hei. However, Luo Xiao Hei is no ordinary cat: he is a supernatural entity that hosts several small creatures called Heixiu. As Luo Xiao Hei new life soon threatened by the mysterious Diting, who commands three winged wolves.