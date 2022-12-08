Not Available

For four seasons, we’ve followed Shelby Stanga’s logging exploits in the swamps and lakes of southern Louisiana. But logging has always been just one way he keeps himself entertained. Now, for the first time, we’re getting an inside look at his life when he’s not logging. Shelby begins this season with a big problem: Hurricane Isaac flooded his houseboat, and now he has nowhere to live. With the help of a boat broker, Shelby must leave the swamp and enter the real world, confronting new experiences that push him well past his comfort level. With great risk comes great reward, though, and Shelby manages to find the perfect houseboat that is as unique as him. The only problem is that it’s way over his budget, and now he’s got a mortgage looming. To keep the bill collectors at bay, Shelby embarks on one odd job after another; nothing is too dangerous or bizarre for Shelby to try. From working at a gator farm to clearing swamp rats from a house and from deep sea fishing to hog hunting, Shelby will do it all but always on his own terms. This is Shelby’s world with Shelby’s rules. This is the Legend of Shelby the Swamp Man.