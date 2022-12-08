The Legend of Snow White

Not Available

The story starts with the birth of a beautiful Princess whose skin was as white as snow, hair like ebony and lips like the red color of the roses. Her parents, King and Queen of the Emerald Valley name her Snow White. The little girl grows happy and healthy, and when her fourth birthday arrives, her parents give her three delightful pets for her presents: a puppy, a cat and a dove. Soon, Queen Isabelle falls ill and dies, after which Lady Chrystal takes her place, who turns out to be not only an evil, selfish, ambitious woman, she also indulges in the black art of sorcery. After the king's departure, she makes life hell for poor Snow White, although Prince Richard did a bit to liven up the life of the young princess. Later, when the evil Queen makes an attempt to kill Snow White due to her famed beauty, the little girl ends up in a cosy little cottage, house to seven dwarfs who eventually befriend her and conjure to protect her from all harms inflicted by her stepmother. Queen Chrystal tried to take the life of Snow White several times: once by a poisoned ribbon, another time with an enchanted comb, times at which the dwarfs saved her with help from their Book of Knowledge. But during the Queen's last attempt, she finally succeeds to put her in an enchanted sleep - by means of a poisoned apple - in order to take over her body, for hers is aging rapidly due to use of sorcery against a pure soul.