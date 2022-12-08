Not Available

the legend of the condor heroes 1994

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Legend of Condor Heroes 1994 was not very popular with the Hong Kong audience when it came out. In fact, the entire show had gotten a seriously bad rap because it was constantly measured up to (and constantly come up short to) the 1983 TVB classic. However, this show when viewed on its own, is a very good show with a good cast and a can't lose plot. The show stars Julian Cheung and Athena Chu, two relative unknowns in Hong Kong until this show thrusted them into stardom. Also starring in the show is Gallen Lo and Emily Kwan.

Cast

Julian CheungKwok Ching
Athena ChuWong Yung
Gallen LoYeung Hong
Lau DanHung Tsat-kung
Felix Lok Ying-KwanWong Yeuk-see
Wayne LaiChow Pak-tung

