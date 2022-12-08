the legend of the condor heroes 1994

Not Available

Legend of Condor Heroes 1994 was not very popular with the Hong Kong audience when it came out. In fact, the entire show had gotten a seriously bad rap because it was constantly measured up to (and constantly come up short to) the 1983 TVB classic. However, this show when viewed on its own, is a very good show with a good cast and a can't lose plot. The show stars Julian Cheung and Athena Chu, two relative unknowns in Hong Kong until this show thrusted them into stardom. Also starring in the show is Gallen Lo and Emily Kwan.