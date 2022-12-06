The Legend of the FIFA World Cup

Not Available

For the first time ever on this eight hour programme, see the best moments from 16 FIFA World Cups between 1930 and 1998 and enjoy the skills of all the greatest players: from Puskas. Pele and Eusebio through Beckenbauer, Charlton and Cruyff to Platini, Maradona and Beckham - to name just a few! A collection of truly exceptional players and simply unforgettable matches: England v Germany in '66, Italy v Brazil and Germany v Italy in '70, france v Germany in '82, and England v Argentina in '86 and '98... Also featured are profiles of the top players, all the best goals, the story of the great teams, as well as interviews and comprehensive statistics on the first 16 FIFA World Cups.