The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

In humanity's distant future, two interstellar states—the monarchic Galactic Empire and the democratic Free Planets Alliance—are embroiled in a never-ending war. The story focuses on the exploits of rivals Reinhard von Müsel and Yang Wen Li as they rise to power and fame in the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance.
|Mamoru Miyano
|Reinhard von Lohengramm (voice)
|Kenichi Suzumura
|Yang Wen-Li (voice)
|Yuuichirou Umehara
|Siegfried Kircheis (voice)
|Ryouta Takeuchi
|Adalbert von Fahrenheit (voice)
|Aya Endo
|Frederica Greenhill (voice)
|Tooru Sakurai
|Moore (voice)
