The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

  • Animation

Director

Shunsuke Tada

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Production I.G

In humanity's distant future, two interstellar states—the monarchic Galactic Empire and the democratic Free Planets Alliance—are embroiled in a never-ending war. The story focuses on the exploits of rivals Reinhard von Müsel and Yang Wen Li as they rise to power and fame in the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance.

Cast

Mamoru MiyanoReinhard von Lohengramm (voice)
Kenichi SuzumuraYang Wen-Li (voice)
Yuuichirou UmeharaSiegfried Kircheis (voice)
Ryouta TakeuchiAdalbert von Fahrenheit (voice)
Aya EndoFrederica Greenhill (voice)
Tooru SakuraiMoore (voice)

