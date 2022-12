Not Available

Zhao Kuangyin was the founding emperor of imperial China's Song Dynasty, reigning from 960 until his death. During his reign, he conquered the states of Southern Tang, Later Shu, Southern Han and Jingnan, thus reunifying most of China proper and effectively ending the tumultuous Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period. He was succeeded by Emperor Taizong, his younger brother who possibly murdered him for the throne.