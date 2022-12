Not Available

Provoked by the actions of a seemingly sly human, an ancient snake spirit takes on a human form, in order to prove him a fraud. Convinced she’s doing the world a favor, Bai Su Zhen challenges Xu Xuan to a contest of skill but what starts as a heated rivalry soon turns to burning passion. Faced with opposition from every side, Bai Su Zhen and Xu Xuan’s love is put to the test time and time again.