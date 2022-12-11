The Legend of Young Justice Bao

Not Available

A young Bao Zheng heads to the capital for the civil service examinations. He encounters several mysteries, thus beginning a legendary tale as he works with Gongsun Ce and Zhan Zhao to crack the case. The story has three main chapters. Bao Daniang (Kingdom Yuen) mistakenly becomes involved in a case. Bao Zheng tries to clear his mother's name but it brings to light a massacre related to the ghost bride. On the way to the capital, Bao Zheng enters the Wuji Inn where he uses his intelligence to uncover the mysteries in the blood spirit forest. Finally, the Soul Village seems to be connected to a big conspiracy in the palace.