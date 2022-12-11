The Legend, The New Singer

Not Available

It’s a survival audition program to discover a singer who can sing the songs from the 70s to 90s in the sense of modern times. Legendary judges consist of Bae Chul Soo, Lee Seung Chul, Kim Hyun Chul, Jung Jae Hyung, Gummy, Solar, Kang Seung Yoon, and fantastic host Sung Si Kyung’s witty words will take this show to another level. The original artists of masterpieces of the 70s to 90s, such as Song Chang Sik, Jeon Young Rok, Jang Hye Jin, and Yu Young Seok, will also appear as special guests, which raises our anticipation. Who will burst onto the scene and splash refreshing color to the legendary songs? Please look forward to seeing who will be the winner of the mega audition program that combines the new and the old