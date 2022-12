Not Available

The Legendary Siblings 2 is a Taiwanese television series directed by Lai Shui-ching and Hsia Yu-shun, and starring Jimmy Lin and TAE in the leading roles. It was first broadcast on CTS in Taiwan from January to March 2002, and was preceded by The Legendary Siblings in 1999. The plot is adapted from Gu Long's novel Juedai Shuangjiao, and seen as a follow-up to the original story.