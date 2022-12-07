The Legendary Warrior

Not Available

Emperor Li Shi Min of the Tang dynasty has frequently been plagued by the same nightmare, in which he sees himself being hunted in a forest and helplessly trapped by enemies. Each time however, he is saved by a strong, highly skilled, and patriotic warrior. He believes it is an omen and is determined to find this mysterious hero. That hero turns out to be Xue Ren Gui, a good and honest man who would rise from tragedy and poverty and overcome all sorts of other adversities to become a famous military commander in Li Shi Min's army.