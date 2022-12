Not Available

While attempting to take her predecessor’s Wanjun Sword, Lu Zhao Yao is ambushed by the ten immortal sects and mistakenly believes Li Chen Lan is related to the incident after he is revealed to be the previous cult leader’s son. Five years later, Li Chen Lan has taken over the position of cult leader, and Zhao Yao decides to exact revenge with the help of cultivator Qin Zhi Yan, though slowly falls in love with him instead.