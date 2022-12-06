The Librarians

An ancient organization hidden beneath the Metropolitan Public Library dedicates itself to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. The group solves impossible mysteries, fights supernatural threats and recovers powerful artifacts, including the Ark of the Covenant, the Spear of Destiny and Excalibur.
|Rebecca Romijn
|Eve Baird
|Noah Wyle
|Flynn Carsen
|John Larroquette
|Jenkins
|Christian Kane
|Jake Stone
|John Kim
|Ezekiel Jones
|Lindy Booth
|Cassandra Cillian
