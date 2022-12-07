The Library Thief

Not Available

John is a librarian at the National Library, and he finds an opportunity to solve his difficult financial situation. He begins stealing precious books from the Library's collections which he then sells. A decision that will eventually be terrible consequences. Gustaf Skarsgard plays the lead which is inspired by a true story. John is an ambitious and talented scientists in the literary department at Stockholm University. Unlike his colleagues, he has grown up under poor circumstances. John has been a constant nagging feeling of being unfairly treated because of his background and when he applies for a post at the Royal Library of changing his last name. This is the first step in a transformation from the little lost researcher to an urbane social climbers and bookthief.