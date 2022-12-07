The Life of Birds

Not Available

David Attenborough's epic series uncovers new research into the behaviour of these popular, perfectly adapted, skillul conquerors of the air. In this series, the secrets of birds' great successes comes to light - their remarkable strategies for finding food, their complex social systems, and their ingenious and often bizarre ways of mating and breeding. From high speed aerial hunters and long distance migrants to brilliantly coloured nectar-grazers, the comical and the bizarre, this is the definitive series on birds.