The Life of Riley (1953)

Not Available

1313 Blue View Terrace, Los Angeles, California, the residence of the Riley Family: Chester, a riveter with Stevenson Aircraft and Associates; his wife Peggy; and their children, Babs and Junior. Stories relate the trials and tribulations of a not-too-bright husband and his family. Jackie Gleason's bug-eyed portrayal of Riley did not catch on, and the program was canceled after only one season. Version Two Show Type: NBC Sitcom First Telecast: January 2, 1953 Last Episode: May 28,1958 Last Telecast: August 22, 1958 Episodes: 217 B/W Episodes NBC Broadcasting History January 2,1953 - June 8,1956....Fridays 8:30 P.M. September 14,1956 - May 23,1958....Friday 8:00 P.M.