Not Available

The Life We Lead

  • Drama

Director

Fabrício Mamberti

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rede Globo de Televisão

Ana is a promising tennis player with a collection of titles and trophies to flaunt. She finds out she is pregnant by her loving boyfriend Rodrigo. Her controlling mother, Eva, forces her to break up with Rodrigo and compels her to stay out of town until the baby is born. Eva’s biggest concern is that she doesn’t lose any of her sponsorship deals. Later, Ana returns home and is eager to resume her athletic career, raise her baby Julia, and tell Rodrigo the truth. 137 episodes, Brazil, 2011-2012

Cast

Fernanda VasconcellosAna Fonseca
Marjorie EstianoManuela Fonseca
Rafael CardosoRodrigo Macedo
Ana Beatriz NogueiraEva Fonseca
Jesuela MoroJúlia Fonseca Macedo
Nicette BrunoIná Fonseca

View Full Cast >

Images