The Lilac Bus is comprised of a number of sub-stories about the lives and loves of the regular passengers of a bus that is used to bring workers between Dublin city and their homes in a small Irish country village (Doon-something-or-other) every weekend. It is based on the novel of the same name by Maeve Binchy, the world famous Irish author. The device of the bus is not a bad one, and the stories of the passengers interweave in a good way. The stories are pulled together into an almost coherent whole by the romance of the central character; the bus driver. This television movie was a co-production between ITV Company Harlech Television (HTV) and Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE).