The Lion Guard Drama King

Get ready for a new adventure with Kion and The Lion Guard as they return in this new series. There are new villains being introduced into the story. Wazimu is the leader of the Dark Lands, he has a plan in place to destroy Kion and the Tree of Life in an unexpected way. There will be chaos, death, and a whole lot more. Drama will unfold with a simple mistake. Kion will face a new responsibility that will impact his life in an unexpected way. The outcome will be a surprise you don't wanna miss.